Harrison steps down as Canadian Pacific CEO; class 1 rails gain after-hours

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) says President and CEO Hunter Harrison, the rail mogul who brought the company back to prominence, will step down five months earlier than planned to "pursue opportunities involving other class 1 railroads."

COO Keith Creel, Harrison’s appointed successor, will take the reins officially on Jan. 31 rather than in July, as was planned originally.

CP says Harrison approached its board to discuss modifications to his contract, and CP has agreed to a limited waiver of Harrison’s non-compete obligations in which he agrees to give up all benefits from CP, including his pension, and will give up all his vested and unvested stock options, valued at ~$118M.

CP, which reported Q4 earnings and forecasts 2017 adjusted EPS growth in high single-digits, -1.2% AH.