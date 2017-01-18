Viacom CEO: No sale for Paramount, MTV turnaround targeted

Speaking at a Florida conference, recently named Viacom (VIA +1.4% , VIAB +2.8% ) CEO Bob Bakish said he'll be more able to talk about a turnaround strategy in February, but a few priorities are clear.

Those include no sale for struggling Paramount Pictures ("It's going to stay") and a chance to move past corporate "drama" overall.

"I think it's fair to say that we live in a fascinating media world," Bakish said. "Against that backdrop, the last 12 to 18 months at Viacom has been one that's been filled with drama. And I think a lot has been lost in that ... and our stock has taken a hit.

"We needed an overall plan. We have great assets but the world is evolving. I see a very clear path forward."

That means a turnaround at struggling cable networks, one of which he called out by name: a declining MTV.

The youth-focused network has "struggled on the ratings perspective for a number of years" in the U.S., he says. "And that contrasts with MTV internationally. The first thing I did was look at management," which he shifted within days of being made interim chief.