Rosneft sells remaining stake in Italian refiner, blames sanctions

Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) sells its remaining 12% stake in Italian refiner Saras for €175M ($187M), saying Western sanctions forced it to sell the stake two years after buying it.

Russia's biggest oil producer agreed in 2013 to buy a 21% stake in Saras in a move that was set to strengthen its commitment to the Mediterranean area; Rosneft sold a 9% stake in 2015.

The Saras investment was the latest in a series of cases of sanctions hampering Rosneft, though the group's bosses insist it is able to flourish and do business with foreign partners.