CSX up 11.2% on report it's target of outgoing CP chief

CSX has legged up again, up 11.2% postmarket after word from Dow Jones that CSX is a target of a partnership involving outgoing Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) CEO Hunter Harrison.

Harrison said today he would step down months early to "pursue opportunities involving other class 1 railroads," moving a number of rail stocks.

Harrison gave up benefits from CP in order to get his non-compete provisions waived. Now, he's finalizing a partnership with activist investor Paul Hilal, formerly of Bill Ackman's Pershing Square, to target CSX, according to the report.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) has built on earlier gains, now up 4.1% after hours. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is up 0.9% .

Updated 6:48 p.m.: Hilal's Mantel Ridge LP fund has reportedly raised more than $1B for a single investment (with a five-year lockup), and Harrison would look to put himself in a senior management position at CSX if successful.