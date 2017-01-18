Kinder Morgan suffers ninth straight drop in quarterly revenue

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) -2.7% AH following Q4 earnings that included lower than expected revenues for the ninth straight quarter.

KMI reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $170M, or $0.08/share, in Q4, compared with a loss of $721M, or $0.32/share, in the year-ago quarter, on a 6.8% drop in revenue to $3.39B from $3.64B a year ago.

KMI says Q4 natural gas transport volumes fell 2% Y/Y, while the terminals segment experienced strong performance at its liquids terminals, which saw record volumes for the year with 900M barrels of throughput handled, up 14% vs. full-year 2015; project backlog at the end of Q4 fell to $12B from $13B in the previous quarter.

For 2017, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50/share and achieve distributable cash flow of $4.46B and adjusted EBITDA of $7.2B; it also expects to invest $3.2B in growth projects, to be funded with internally generated cash flow without needing to access equity markets, and to end the year with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of ~5.4x.