Gulfport Energy's Q4 production rises 22% Y/Y, near top of outlook

Gulfport Energy (GPOR +2.2% ) is higher after reporting a 22% Y/Y increase in Q4 production to an average of 787M cfe/day of natural gas, near the top of its forecast range for 765M-790M cfe/day.

GPOR says it averaged nearly 720M cfe/day in FY 2016, 31% higher than FY 2015 levels, and averaged realize prices of $1.12/Mcf of gas, $35.65/bbl of oil, and $0.35/gal of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent price of $1.46/Mcf.

For the full year, GPOR’s net daily production mix was comprised of 86% natural gas, 9% natural gas liquids and 5% oil.