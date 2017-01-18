Nintendo schedules new 'Fire Emblem' game entries

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY -1.5% ) has made a big commitment to its venerable Fire Emblem game series, setting new games for its upcoming Switch console as well as for its 3DS portable and mobile platforms.

The company revealed Fire Emblem: Heroes, the first series entry into mobile, which will feature an original story. It's a free app with in-game purchases and is set for Android devices on Feb. 2.

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia will hit the 3DS on May 19, a remake of 1992's only-in-Japan Fire Emblem Gaiden.

The new Switch-focused entry has no details of yet, but will arrive in 2018. Crossover game Fire Emblem Warriors will release for the Switch in the fall.

The moves follow million-selling success for Fire Emblem: Awakening and Fire Emblem: Fates on the 3DS.