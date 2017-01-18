Enable Midstream rated Hold at Stifel; intriguing asset footprint fairly valued

Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL +0.9% ) is initiated with a Hold rating and $16 price target at Stifel, which says ENBL has one of the enviable gathering and processing footprints in the emerging SCOOP/STACK plays and continues to generate most of its margin through fee-based contracts.

Despite the attractive footprint and contract mix, the firm feels ENBL merits only a Hold rating as the partnership currently trades at an EV/NTM LP adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12.1x its estimate, modestly below its peer comp group of 13.7x on average but above its trailing one-year average of 11.3x and in line with its trailing six-month average.