Exxon cut to Sell at UBS as likely to underperform peers for "several years"

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -1.2% AH after UBS downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $77 price target, cut from $86, saying the company is likely to underperform relative to its global peers on production growth for "several years."
UBS also says XOM offers a lower dividend yield and trades at a premium to peers.
The firm also downgrades EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) to Sell, and shares -2.8% AH, while upgrading Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Neutral, as it favors lower-cost E&P companies that offer better valuations.