Safran to buy Zodiac Aerospace for €8.5B

As the industry bulks up to tackle record high output, French aero engine maker Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) has agreed to buy seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace (OTCPK:ZODFY) for €8.5B to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier.

Safran would pay €29.47 a Zodiac share, while investors receive 0.485 of a Safran share for each of Zodiac's, excluding a €5.50-a-share special dividend to be paid before closing.

The move comes only three months after Rockwell Collins agreed to pay $6.4B to acquire Zodiac's chief rival, B/E Aerospace, in a deal that would unite two of the biggest aerospace suppliers.