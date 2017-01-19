Steven Mnuchin testimony on tap

Fed Chair Janet Yellen woke up the bond market late Wednesday with a surprisingly hawkish stance, and now traders are looking forward to today's testimony from Donald Trump's Treasury nominee.

With only one day left before the inauguration, comments from Steven Mnuchin about the dollar and Treasury will be of interest, as well as remarks about China and its currency.

