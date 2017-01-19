Futures inch lower ahead of ECB meeting

Stocks in Europe are wavering ahead of the ECB's first meeting of the year and Mario Draghi's press conference. U.S stock index futures are down 0.1% .

Other big events today: Testimony from Treasury nominee Steve Mnuchin, a deluge of earnings and another speech from Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Oil is up 0.6% at $52.21/bbl, gold is 0.7% lower at $1202/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 5 bps to 2.43%.

