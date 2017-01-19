Tesla Motors breaks higher after Morgan Stanley recharges positive view

Morgan Stanley Adam Jones recharges his bull thesis on Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) as he upgrades to Overweight from Equal-weight.
Jonas expresses confidence over Model 3 volume and sees a "soft" Q4 launch. The lack of a high-volume manufacturing push from Apple, Google or another tech major is also seen as a positive.
The long view on the EV market is that the penetration rate could push as high as 30% by 2030.
The price target on Tesla from MS goes up to $305 from $242.
Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC
TSLA +3.49% premarket to $246.68 (highest share price since May 2016).
