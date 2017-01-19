MGIC Investment up 5% after topping estimates

Q4 net operating income of $107.5M or $0.28 per share vs. $76.6 and $0.19 one year ago.

Full-year NOI of $395.6M or $0.99 per share vs. $306.1M and $0.75 in 2015.

CEO Patrick Sinks: Current market conditions and a smaller origination market should mean slightly less new insurance written this year than last. Improvement in persistency, however, should allow the insurance in force portfolio to grow.

Q4 NIW of $12.8M up 30.6% Y/Y. Insurance in force of $182B up 4.3%. Primary delinquent inventory of 50,282 down 19.7%. Annual persistency of 76.9% down from 79.7%.

Book value per share of $7.48 up 13.7% Y/Y.

Conference call at 10 ET

