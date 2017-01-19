BMC names Michael Mcgaugh Chief operating Officer

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) appointed Michael McGaugh as its Chief Operating Officer, effective February 20.

“I am very pleased to welcome Mike to our team,” said Peter Alexander, President and CEO of BMC. “His wealth of knowledge and experience, combined with his enthusiasm for success, will help advance our strategies to drive sustained profit growth. In addition, I expect Mike’s leadership capabilities to help further our efforts to become the solutions provider of choice for builders and professional remodelers in the residential housing market.”

Most recently, Mr. McGaugh served as Global Director and Leader of the Integration Management Office for the proposed Dow / E.I. du Pont de Nemours merger.

