Main Street's preliminary numbers please

The company expects Q4 distributable net investment income (NII before non-cash share-based compensation expense) of $0.60-$0.61 per share. NII is seen at $0.56-$0.57 per share. Q4 dividends were $0.555 per share. Previous DNII guidance had been for $0.59-$0.61.

End-of-year net asset value per share is expected to be $22.05-$22.15, up 3.3-3.7% over the quarter (after adjusting for $0.275 supplemental payout in Q4).

Shares closed last night at $36.85, a 67% premium to the midpoint of Dec. 31 NAV.