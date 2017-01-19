Cytori to acquire nanoparticle development platform; shares up 11% premarket

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) announces that it will acquire certain assets from privately held Azaya Therapeutics.

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Cytori will issue $2M in Cytori common stock up front and will also pay off ~$2M of Azaya’s trade payables. At closing, expected in late February, Cytori will also assume the obligation to make future payments to Azaya contingent on the achievement of certain milestones and asset-generated revenue. The aggregate milestones payable to Azaya will not exceed $16.25M and the aggregate royalty payment obligations based on product revenues will not exceed $100M.

Cytori says the deal will provide it with a proprietary liposomal nanoparticle technology that will boost its position in regenerative medicine.