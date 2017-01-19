Anavex nabs grant to fund mid-stage study of lead product candidate in Rett syndrome; shares ahead 4% premarket

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is up 4% premarket, albeit on only 300 shares, in response to its announcement that the International Rett Syndrome Foundation has committed a minimum grant of $600K to finance a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead product candidate ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare and severe neurological disorder that affects mostly girls.

The U.S.-based, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study should commence this year and will last up to 12 weeks. ANAVEX 2-73 has Orphan Drug status for the indication.

Orally available ANAVEX 2-73 is a sigma-1 receptor (S1R) agonist. S1Rs play a key role in the modulation of neurotransmission.