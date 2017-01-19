Check Point Software Technologies +4.9%; Q4 over expectations

Results – revenue $486.71M (+6.3% Y/Y, $8.71M above estimates ), EPS $1.46 (+21% Y/Y, $0.21 above estimates ), operating income $266M (55% of revenues), deferred revenues $1.066B (+18% Y/Y), net income $247M (vs. $216M Y/Y), cash flow from operations $183M (vs. $212M Y/Y), cash balances, marketable securities and short-term deposits $3.669B as of December 31, 2017 (vs. $3.615B December 31, 2015)

Segment revenues – Products and licenses $177.05M (vs. $173.993M Y/Y), Software Blades subscriptions $110.482M (vs. $88.026M Y/Y), Software updates and maintenance $199.170M (vs. $196.053M Y/Y)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) founder and CEO Gil Shwed: "We had a great finish to 2016 with healthy business growth in all geographies and a nice increase in new customer wins. We realized triple digit growth across our focus areas of mobile and advanced threat prevention, while security gateways delivered double digit growth. It’s great to see the business investments made over the past few years coming to fruition and underscoring a strong quarter."

