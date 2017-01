CLSA Americas analyst Rick Patel is out with a bold call in the athletic apparel space.

Patel initiates Under Armour (NYSE:UA) at Buy, while tagging Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) with Underperform ratings.

He notes that Under Armour is "highly underpenetrated" in North America and thinks EPS of $2.70 by 2025 is achievable. Slower growth rates are seen for Nike and Lululemon.

Shares of UA are down 32% over the last six months, while LULU is off 12% and Nike is 8% lower.