Cnooc to hike spending for first time since oil plunge, trim production

Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) plans to raise capital spending for the first time since the crude oil slump began in 2014, forecasting capex of 60B-70B yuan ($8.7B-$10.2B) in 2017 following cuts in the prior two years.

The Chinese producer sets its 2017 output target to 450M-460M boe (64% in China, 36% overseas) after last year posting its first production decline since at least 1999; in a separate presentation, Cnooc says it spent 50.3B yuan in 2016 as it produced 476M boe, meeting the lower end of its targeted 470M-485M barrels.

Cnooc expects to begin production at five new oil and gas projects in 2017, including phase two of the Weizhou 12-2 oilfield project in China, the BD gas field in Indonesia and Canada's Hangingstone project; the Penglai 19-9 oilfield comprehensive adjustment project and the Enping 23-1 oilfields in China already have started production.