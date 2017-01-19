TeleTech announces a strategic partnership with Welltok

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced a strategic partnership with Welltok to help population health managers guide consumers to optimal health with a more personal touch.

The partnership will bring together advanced analytics with multi-channel communications capabilities to create highly-orchestrated and effective healthcare campaigns.

"We live in a digital world, but there are many people who still prefer to speak to a live person rather than receive an email. This is especially true when someone is inquiring about their healthcare," said Judi Hand, Executive Vice President, TeleTech. "This partnership will enable healthcare consumers to be contacted in the way that works best for them – whether that is on the phone, through a text message, email or traditional mail – which greatly increases the effectiveness of the communication."

Press Release