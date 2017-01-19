Draghi: ECB will expand QE if necessary

The outlook is getting better, says Mario Draghi at his post-ECB meeting press conference, but the the central bank stands ready to increase asset buys in both size and duration should things at all turn.

"A very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is required" to meet the ECB's inflation target, he adds.

Europe has erased its losses as Draghi talks, with the Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) now higher by 0.25% . The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) gives up its gains, now lower by 0.2% to $1.0613.

The Q&A is set to begin.

