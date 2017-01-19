Early-stage study data on Catabasis Pharma's Duchenne candidate edasalonexent published; shares ahead 12% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) is up 12% premarket, albeit on only 1,270 shares, in response to its announcement that data from a Phase 1 study assessing edasalonexent in adult subjects has just been published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. The product candidate is being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The results showed that edasalonexent was safe, well-tolerated and inhibited activated NF-kB.

Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) inhibits an protein activated in DMD called NF-kB which plays a key role in inflammation and fibrosis. The company is collaborating with Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to explore a combination approach of exon skipping and NF-kB inhibition for treating the disorder.

DMD-related tickers: (NASDAQ:PTCT)(NASDAQ:SMMT)(NASDAQ:BMRN)(NYSE:MNK)(NYSE:PFE)(NASDAQ:MRNA)