Petrobras to appeal ruling suspending bidding for Libra FPSO

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it will appeal a Brazilian court decision that suspended bidding for the lease of a first floating production, storage and offloading platform for the giant Libra offshore oil field.

A Brazilian shipbuilders group had obtained an injunction suspending the bidding process based on its argument that the auction did not comply with local content rules.

Libra is Brazil's largest oil reserve with 8B-10B barrels of oil that are a key operation for PBR's recovery; the first production platform is scheduled to start operating in 2020.