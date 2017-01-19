BNY Mellon core results soft, but outlook is key - Goldman

While the bank reported inline Q4 EPS of $0.77 per share, core income came in about $30M light, say Alexander Blostein and team at Goldman. That $30M (almost entirely due to performance fees) was offset by a lower tax rate, thus allowing BK to report inline.

Expense management, however, was solid, with pretax, pre-provision margin up 280 basis points Y/Y in Q4. The bank is also starting to see the benefit of higher rates, which bodes well for 2017 estimates.

The expense outlook and rate sensitivity will be key for how the stock performs post-print, says Goldman.

