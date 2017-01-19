Goldman Sachs sees margin challenges for Target

Goldman Sachs downgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Sell and assigns a price target of $67 (0% upside vs. +10% average upside seen in coverage universe). Key snippets from the analyst note are posted below.

"We are concerned that TGT’s exposure to online competition based on its category mix, customer demographics and market mix will necessitate ongoing investment in price and operating costs."

"TGT has booked less long-run margin erosion than peers and we believe it generated an EBIT decline in 2016 despite harvesting significant expense reductions."

"AMZN’s inroads in the apparel business have been substantial, and the online retailer serves as a potential threat to TGT’s dominant market share in the apparel space."