"The challenge with being charitable" - Goldman's first take on M&T's miss

The bank reported Q4 EPS of $1.98 per share, well shy of consensus of $2.04. Higher provisions - $62M vs. $47M expected - higher expenses ($769M vs. $751M) were behind the miss.

Expenses were boosted by $30M or $0.12 per share due to a charitable contribution. Pulling that out would put EPS at about $2.10, but Goldman wouldn't do that as M&T (NYSE:MTB) made similar contributions in Q2 of 2015 and at other times in the past. The team thus considers this recurring.

Looking ahead to the earnings call, Goldman wants to see more color on the 2017 outlook, including expectations for loan growth, NIM, fees and expenses, thoughts on the impact of tax reform, and the impact of higher rates.

M&T remains Neutral-rated at Goldman.

