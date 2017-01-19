Forward View breaks down Big 5 Sporting Goods

Forward View's Nathan Yates reiterates a Buy rating and $18 price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) after taking in the retailer's pre-announcement release.

Yates: "Sales fell around 3.15% y/y to $266.3M, below our forecast for a 1% sales decline. (The Wall Street consensus was $273.6M.) Big 5’s adjusted EPS guidance, however, was tightened to $0.34–$0.35 from the previous $0.25–$0.35. Forward View was forecasting adjusted EPS of $0.33, above the consensus of $0.30. Considering that Big 5’s hard goods revenue comp rose 4–6% and the apparel sales comp climbed 1–3%, the strong profits are surprising."

Shares of BGFV fell 4.32% yesterday.

