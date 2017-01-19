Pure Hospitality pivots into coin sales

Pure Hospitality Solutions (OTCPK:PNOW) announces that it will take full advantage of its rapidly increasing revenues by streamlining operations and focusing largely on stabilizing growth through its numismatic operations, while its travel technologies continue to mature.

Since the full acquisition of Meso Numismatics in late 2016, the Company has seen consistent cash flow, a lighter burn rate with a continual growth in revenue and exceptional market opportunity.

To bring Pure's numismatic market's value into perspective, just this past week, Heritage Auctions - a platform where Pure's subsidiary, Meso Numismatics, will soon offer its collections - exceeded sales of over $65M for the week, simply selling numismatic material.

The bottom line is, the costs associated with goods sold are fairly low. Associated operating costs are relatively minimum. Profit margins are exceptionally high, and the opportunity for growth - particularly in the Company's Central American-Caribbean market niche, remains tremendous.

"This is a no brainer," stated Mr. Melvin Pereira, President and CEO. "We're here to make money and build shareholder value by any 'responsible' means necessary. To me, there is nothing more responsible than identifying the high costs of marketing and booking a single room online vs. the slim revenue produced by that booking, as in no way comparing to the much lower cost of marketing and product acquisition of numismatic pieces vs. the very high rate of return and profitability produced in nearly each sale. There is simply no comparison! The fact is, building this profitable and sustainable business unit, which still carries the Central American-Caribbean theme, is the best way to ensure any and all of our other Central American-Caribbean ventures, such as our OTA, have the greatest chance for success."

