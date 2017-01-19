Freeport seen paying higher taxes, Indonesian official says

Freeport McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) Indonesian units will pay "slightly" more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit as part of new rules on the country's mining sector, a finance ministry official says.

Under the new rules, FCX would pay less income tax but begin to pay a dividend tax and a 10% value added tax, the official says.

The company says it is seeking a guarantee of rights from the government and that the taxes it pays will remain the same.