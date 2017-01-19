Bank of America Merrill Lynch increases Apple target to $140

From $125, analyst Wamsi Mohan elevates revenue and ASP expectations on forthcoming 2017 iPhone upgrade, though expresses more stabilized multi-year consideration for the coming cycle (unlike 37% iPhone 6 cycle growth followed by 8% decrease in units). Demand for the prospective 8 model, firm estimates, will outweigh supply given OLED panel supply and robust upgrade demand among install base.

For March and June quarters, reduces iPhone unit estimates from 55M to 50M and 47M to 44M, respectively, and models 220M (from 230M), 240M (from 254M) and 266M (unchanged) for FY 2017, FY 2018 and FY 2019, respectively.

Firm also highlights Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) appeal given well-understood weakness on the near-term, prospect for cash repatriation, higher iPhone ASP (though higher bill of materials), ongoing gross profit dollar growth, and capital return and M&A optionality given increase in onshore cash.