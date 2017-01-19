Stocks set for flat open as ECB keeps rates unchanged

Stock futures indicate a flat open after trimming earlier losses after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected, and ECB President Draghi said it was ready to expand its QE program if needed; Dow -0.1%, S&P and Nasdaq flat.

European bourses are mostly higher after the ECB decision, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC +0.1% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.3%.

In corporate news, Netflix +6.5% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q4 results and seeing its largest-ever quarter of net additions, driven by strong acquisition trends in both U.S. and International segments.

U.S Treasury prices remain lower but have seen an uptick in buying interest following the ECB announcement; the 10-year yield is up 2 bps at 2.45%.

U.S. crude oil +0.9% at $51.54/bbl, as the IEA says the oil market is tightening.