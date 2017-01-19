Otonomy commences mid-stage study of OTO-104 to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients

Enrollment is underway in Otonomy's (OTIC) Phase 2 clinical trial assessing OTO-104 for the prevention of hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with platinum-based agents. The estimated completion date for the 60-subject study is June 2018.

Up to 90% of patients receiving cisplatin or other related chemotherapies experience hearing loss.

OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone, is being developed to treat a range of balance and hearing disorders. It is administered directly into the middle ear via injection through the eardrum.