Bond bear market takes hold again

As high as 2.60% in mid-December, the 10-year yield had tumbled nearly all the way back to 2.30% as of a couple of sessions ago. Whether that move turns out to be just a pause in a sustained bear market remains to be seen, but for now, that's what it's looking like.

The 10-year yield is up another four basis points this morning to 2.46%. Excuses for selling today were stronger than expected housing starts in December, unexpected strength in the Phila Fed index, and jobless claims continuing at generational lows.

Meanwhile, longtime (measured in decades) Treasury bull Lacy Hunt continues to be so. The metric is out of fashion today, but Hunt likes to look at the velocity of money - the rate at which money circulates. It continues to tank, and that tells him the end result of years of money printing will continue to soft growth and inflation. Hunt: "When debt is at high levels and increasingly counterproductive, the most important lesson of economic history is that the velocity of money falls."

TLT -0.4% , TBT +0.8%

ETFs: TBT, TLT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, DLBS, TLO, VUSTX, DLBL, TYBS