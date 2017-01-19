Straight Path -4.8% as Kerrisdale updates short position

Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) is newly 4.8% lower after a new short report from Kerrisdale Capital covering the company's recent licensing settlement.

Kerrisdale had sent shares down more than 40% when it raised questions in fall 2015 about the value of Straight Path's spectrum holdings. Later that week, a report attributed to Sinclair Upton Research alleged fraud in the company's spectrum licenses.

Now with an FCC settlement on licensing, Straight Path needs to sell its high-frequency spectrum fast, Kerrisdale says, or face additional penalties.

And that spectrum is still grossly overvalued, Kerrisdale argues: A Verizon deal for a similar amount of comparable spectrum for $200M sets a ceiling on value, and the FCC's efforts to expand supply of millimeter-wave spectrum in general doesn't help.