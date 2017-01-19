Analysts weigh in on high-flying Netflix

Analysts say a big takeaway from Netflix's (NFLX +4.5% ) Q4 report is that some concerns on international competition cutting into growth could subside. The strong subscriber growth forecast for Q1 (+1.5M domestic adds, +3.7M global adds) is also seen as supporting pricing. JPMorgan says higher average selling price potential is in the mix.

The more cautious views on Netflix from Wall Street focus on the "staggering" free cash flow losses (~$2B in 2017) and high valuation (+300 PE).

Deutsche Bank has a down the middle view. “We continue to view Netflix’s business outlook and growth opportunity favorably, however, at this valuation level, we don’t see a favorable risk/reward," reads the firm's note.

Price target changes on Netflix: Evercore to $140 from $111, JPMorgan to $175 from $140, Oppenheimer to $165 from $134, FBR to $144 from $100, Guggenheim to $160, Cowen to $165, Pivotal Research to $170 from $155.

Netflix traded as high as $143.46 in early trading before settling back.

