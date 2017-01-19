Gazprom swings to profit but report hints at lower than expected dividends

Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it swung to a net profit of 102B rubles ($1.6B) in its FQ3 but revenue fell 3% Y/Y to 1.26T rubles and operating expenses rose 21% to 1.14T.

Gazprom says gas volumes sold to Europe rose 28% Y/Y in the first nine months of the year, boosting revenue even as the price fell, but sales volume in Russia fell 7% and to former-Soviet countries fell 19%.

Shares are lower following reports that the government has backtracked on plans to oblige state-controlled companies to increase dividend payouts to 50% of net profit, and may not force companies to pay more than 25% of their profit in dividends.