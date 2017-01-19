MGIC Investment bull enthused by Q4 results

In addition to the strong Q4 beat, a big 30.6% Y/Y increase in new insurance written in Q4 sets the stage for higher future earnings, says BTIG's Mark Palmer.

Though the stock has rallied nearly 90% since late June, it still trades at just 1.37x year-end book value of $7.48 - below the 1.6x seen in July 2015, and nowhere near the 2.0x and above that was the norm prior to the financial crisis.

Pre-crisis valuations may seem a bit too aspirational, but if the Trump Administration and Republican Congress follow through on indications they want to shrink the FHA's role in mortgage insurance, there's plenty of room for multiple expansion.

Palmer reiterates his Buy rating and $12 price target - about another 15% upside from here.

So far, at least, the rest of the PMI industry is not being boosted by MGIC's strong quarter. Radian (RDN +0.6% ), Old Republic (ORI -0.3% ), Genworth (GNW -0.4% ), Essent (ESNT +0.4% ), NMI Holdings (NMIH -0.5% )

Previously: MGIC Investment up 5% after topping estimates (Jan. 19)