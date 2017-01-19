Cigna to "evaluate options" after court ruling on Anthem merger

Cigna (CI) appears to be stepping back a bit from its proposed merger with Anthem (ANTM -0.1% ). In a regulatory filing, it states that it "intends to evaluate its options" in accordance with the merger agreement following a district court's ruling on the merger, expected shortly.

In June 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice and certain attorneys general sued to block the merger. The trial concluded on January 4.

Earlier today, Anthem reported that it had extended the termination date for the merger until April 30.