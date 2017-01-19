Fund managers give commodity bull market another go

"People are starting to get confident that this rally is real," says Ben Ross, who co-manages commodity strategy at Cohen & Steers. "Most commodities that we cover have bottomed from a price and from an oversupply situation.”

Among surging raw materials prices are oil, which has doubled from its lows of about a year ago, and zinc, which has gained 90%.

Money is being raised for new commodity funds, and flows into commodity index funds are showing signs of recovery since last year's price gains. Total investments in the Bloomberg and S&P GSCI indexes have risen to about $115B from a low of just $60B a year ago. They peaked at about $300B in 2011 - the last time the industry tried to pick a bottom in commodities.

Source: Mark Burton and Luzi-Ann-Javier at Bloomberg

