Surgery Partners a longer-horizon acquisition target says TheStreet's Pringle

TheStreet's Sarah Pringle reports that UnitedHealth Group's (UNH +1.1% ) recent $2.3B takeout of Surgical Care Affiliates (SCAI) bodes well for competitor Surgery Partners (SGRY -2.2% ) which debuted in September 2015.

The company's network includes 99 ambulatory surgery centers, five surgical hospitals, 53 physician practices and eight urgent care sites. A likely buyer would be Envision Healthcare (EVHC -2.2% ) which operates (no pun intended) in the same space. The value of a potential transaction could reach $2.7B based on a 12x multiple of SGRY's 2018 expected EBITDA of $225M.

Tenet Healthcare (THC -2.1% ), which paid $425M in 2015 for a majority stake in United Surgical Partners International, could be another potential suitor.

Raymond James' John Ransom believes a takeover is at least 12 months away due to the company's high leverage, ~$1.37B in net debt, that would need trimming in order to make a deal more attractive.