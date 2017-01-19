Total set for drilling off Cyprus, Egypt in regional growth push

Total (TOT -1.5% ) is preparing to drill for gas offshore Cyprus, close to Eni's (E -0.4% ) huge Zohr discovery off the Egyptian coast.

"The decision to drill Block 11 was taken on the basis of the Zohr discovery," Stephane Michel, TOT's President for Exploration and Production in the Middle East and North Africa, tells Reuters, adding that preparations are in the final stages but there is no date yet when drilling would begin.

Block 11 shares a boundary in the south with Zohr, and IHS Markit analysts say TOT's well will be "one of the most critical wells drilled globally in 2017," and note that Eni has drilled five wells in Zohr.

Michel also says drilling in Block 2 in onshore Egypt, a 50/50 partnership with BP, will start as soon as a rig currently being used by BP on another block is available.