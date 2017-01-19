Goldman Sachs weighs in on restaurant stocks

Goldman Sachs rerates some restaurant stocks as part of its deep dive into the sector issued today.

Panera Bread (PNRA +0.3% ) is upgraded to Buy on increased confidence over the delivery platform. GS lines up a 12-month price target of $227.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -1.1% ) is lowered to Neutral from Buy on concerns over margin pressure and higher interest rates from its $1.2B in floating-rate debt.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -1.4% ) is still rated at Neutral, although 2016-2017 EPS estimates are lowered by about 3%.

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD -1.6% ) sees a 1% downward revision to Goldman's 2017 revenue forecast. The 12-month PT goes to $161 from $170.

Darden Restaurants (DRI -0.4% ) catches a slight price target increase ($74 from $70), with top-line estimates expected to match higher wage costs.

Brinker International (EAT -1.4% ) looks like a Neutral to GS. 2016-2018 estimates are lowered by 4% to 8%.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -1% ) is assigned a Sell rating due in part to higher dairy and other commodity costs.

Estimates are lowered on Jack in the Box (JACK -0.8% ), Wingstop (WING -0.3% ), Yum Brands (YUM -0.4% ) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR -1.3% ) due chiefly to a reassessment of the forward interest rate curve and F/X considerations .

