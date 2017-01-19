Goldman Sachs weighs in on restaurant stocks

Goldman Sachs rerates some restaurant stocks as part of its deep dive into the sector issued today.
Panera Bread (PNRA +0.3%) is upgraded to Buy on increased confidence over the delivery platform. GS lines up a 12-month price target of $227.
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -1.1%) is lowered to Neutral from Buy on concerns over margin pressure and higher interest rates from its $1.2B in floating-rate debt.
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -1.4%) is still rated at Neutral, although 2016-2017 EPS estimates are lowered by about 3%.
Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD -1.6%) sees a 1% downward revision to Goldman's 2017 revenue forecast. The 12-month PT goes to $161 from $170.
Darden Restaurants (DRI -0.4%) catches a slight price target increase ($74 from $70), with top-line estimates expected to match higher wage costs.
Brinker International (EAT -1.4%) looks like a Neutral to GS. 2016-2018 estimates are lowered by 4% to 8%.
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -1%) is assigned a Sell rating due in part to higher dairy and other commodity costs.
Estimates are lowered on Jack in the Box (JACK -0.8%), Wingstop (WING -0.3%), Yum Brands (YUM -0.4%) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR -1.3%) due chiefly to a reassessment of the forward interest rate curve and F/X considerations .
