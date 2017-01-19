AK Steel, U.S. Steel slump as Citi downgrades

AK Steel (AKS -5.3% ) and U.S. Steel (X -5.4% ) are sharply lower in early trading after Citigroup downgrades AKS to Sell from Neutral and X to Neutral from Buy with respective $8 and $37 price targets.

The firm believes the 68% rally in the steel sector (SLX -2% ) since mid-October captures the majority of the cyclical upside.

Citi believes implied EBITDA per tons are near to peak 2007-08 levels in AKS and X, and expects steel prices to decline in H2 2017 based on increased domestic supply, limited demand growth, lower raw materials and import parity.

The firm raises its 2017 average hot rolled coil steel price forecast to $567/ton from $514/ton but says it is cautious about buying into the last price increase, as it expects $100/ton downside in prices in H2.