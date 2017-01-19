District court expected to block Cigna/Anthem merger

The NY Post reports that U.S. District of Columbia Judge Amy Berman Jackson is expected to rule against the marriage of Cigna (CI +2% ) and Anthem (ANTM +1.5% ) on antitrust concerns. Her decision may be issued as early as today.

Both companies filed 8-K's today in what appears to be a bit of jockeying ahead of the ruling. Anthem extended the termination date for the merger agreement to April 30, potentially allowing time for an appeal, while Cigna disclosed that it would "evaluate its options" as provided for under the agreement if the ruling is negative. According to sources, Cigna believes that testimony during the bench trial showed that Anthem failed to hold up its end of the merger agreement.