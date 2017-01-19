Leveraged loan default rate to head lower this month - Fitch

We're talking a 12-month rolling average here, and $3.3B in defaults from January 2016 are about to move out of the calculation. With that happening, Fitch sees the rate slipping to 1.5% after closing 2016 at 1.8% (ex. energy and metals/mining, just 0.8%).

Fitch notes both January 2015 and January 2016 had sizable defaults (Arch Coal and Caesars), but January 2017 has seen only one small one (Shelf Drilling).

