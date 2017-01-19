Analyst foresees wave of M&A arriving at Exxon following Permian deal

Exxon Mobil's (XOM -1.4% ) deal this week to double its Permian Basin resource to 6B barrels is endorsed by Cowen analyst Sam Margolin, who now sees capacity for XOM to execute M&A while also raising its dividend.

Margolin says XOM's acquisition addresses investor pushback around reserve replacement and provides a template for future consolidation, utilizing its cost of capital advantage, and expects to see further deals from XOM over the next 6-12 months as the new CEO implements strategy going forward.

XOM is lower after UBS downgraded shares to Sell.