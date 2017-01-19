Windstream intros SD-WAN solution for midsized customers

Windstream (WIN -1.1% ) today rolled out its software-defined wide area networking solution, targeted at mid- to large-size enterprise customers.

That means a more customizable experience in designing networks and services. The solution uses SDN to dynamically route traffic through public and private networking.

Customers run their network from a centralized console rather than managing a set of routers, firewalls and switches.

The company says it's seeing strong interest from its customers in retail, banking, professional services, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services.