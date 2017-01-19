U.S. regulators close probe on Tesla crash

The NHTSA issues a report on Autopilot as it closes its probe on a fatal crash of a Tesla (TSLA +2.4% ) vehicle driving with the autonomous feature.

"A safety-related defect trend has not been identified at this time and further examination of this issue does not appear to be warranted," notes the agency.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is taking a victory lap over the development, noting on Twitter that NHTSA data indicated that Tesla vehicle crash rates dropped by 40% after Autosteer was installed.

Read the full NHTSA report (.pdf)

